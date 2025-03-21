Expect Friends, Riverdance, Giovanni Pernice and Jimmy Carr at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

It’s all go at the Waterside with a plethora as the theatre reveals its new season.

So here’s an easy rundown of just some of the highlight for you:

May 20-24 – the internationally award-winning Six starts the musical theatre line-up off in style

November 18-22 – iconic scenes and quotes will be delivered with FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

November 10-12 – Riverdance 30: The New Generation with the original show being rejuvenated

May 18 – comedy from Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed

July 2 – master of the fast-paced, edgy one-liners, Jimmy Carr

May 9 – space rock pioneers Hawkwind

May 6 – Luther Live

July 1 – The Illegal Eagles

May 5 – Murder, She Didn’t Write uses audience suggestions to create a murder mystery

with a cast including Maureen Nolan October 21 & 22 – Peppa Pig’s Family Show

August 1 & 2 – Dinosaur World Live

Clockwise from top left, Aled Jones, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Giovanni Pernice and Nick Mohammed

