Five of the best things to see in and around Leighton Buzzard over the next week

1 Glen Maney

The Royal British Legion, Bossard Hall, West Street, Leighton Buzzard, November 13

The former Leighton Buzzard resident returns to town with a night of stand-up. Glen has appeared on the same bill as the likes of Micky Flanagan and Peter Kay and recently published his first novel. He has boxed for Leighton Boxing Club and played football for many years for Heath United, Leedon Athletic and the Wheatsheaf, among other teams. He also attended Cedars Upper School on occasion. Audiences are promised “sometimes zany and sometimes ‘near the knuckle’ observations on the world and the way it’s changed during his time on the planet”. Visit eventbrite.co.uk to book.

2 Glyndebourne Tour

Milton Keynes Theatre, November 10 to 12

The world-class opera company returns to MK on its 2021 tour with Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress on Wednesday, November 10, Handel’s Messiah on Thursday, November 11, and Donizetti’s Don Pasquale on Friday, November 12. Donizetti’s late comic masterpiece pits two generations against one another in a musical battle of wits and wills, while The Rake’s Progress features designs by David Hockney and Glyndebourne’s Chorus presents its first-ever staging of Handel’s Messiah. Visit atgtickets.com to book.

3 Scream Phone

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, November 17

Pillow fights in their underwear, singing into hair brushes, and gossiping about their crushes – what could possibly go wrong? As long as they don’t answer the over-sized pink phone, that is. Based on the retro classic game Dream Phone, Scream Phone will take theatregoers on a killer journey back to the 80s with an infectious original soundtrack. Scream meets Clueless in this spoof horror musical promising laughs and thrills. Visit centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com to book.

4 Piatti Quartet

St Augustine’s Church, Luton, November 15, 7.45pm

Luton Music’s next concert features a return visit by the Piatti String Quartet, who will be playing music by Purcell, Ravel and Mendelssohn. Since their success at the 2015 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition, the Piatti have performed live across the world, broadcast from many countries and made several recordings. It’s a chance to hear a highly respected quartet without having to travel to London. The programme includes works by Purcell, Ravel and Mendelssohn. Visit www.lutonmusic.org.uk to book.

5 Coldplace

Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 14