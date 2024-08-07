I didn’t exactly move like Greased Lightnin’ when my wife said she was keen to see this week’s big musical arrival at Milton Keynes Theatre.

With my enthusiasm for Grease limited to seeing no more than the odd movie clip over the years, I wasn’t convinced I’d be able to give this production much summer lovin’.

It’s been over 50 years now since Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, and the film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is 46 years old and the fourth highest-grossing live-action musical of all time.

But even if you don't know much about Grease’s storyline like me, you’re bound to be familiar with lots of the extremely popular songs.

Grease is the Word, and Summer Nights get things moving early on in this show and it’s no exaggeration to say each and every song is to be savoured.

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, I was very soon won over.

Although Marley Fenton as Danny and Hope Dawe as Sandy are very good in their roles, this is very much a team effort and everyone seems to be having a blast. The busy scenes where the whole cast bring such a energetic buzz to the stage are choreographed brilliantly at such high tempo.

A special mention for Rebecca Stenhouse for her portrayal of the outspoken but vulnerable Betty Rizzo. Also Adam Davidson (Kenickie) who made a fine entrance in his Greased Lightnin’ car harshly described as “a huge garbage can”.

The audience also seemed to like smooth-talking DJ Vince Fontaine (Joe Gash), but maybe he’s a bit Marmite as I found him rather irritating and hard to understand at times.

As for the plot that I needed to brush up on, there isn’t really much of one. Danny and Sandy have a summer romance in the late 1950s, but when they meet up again as school resumes Danny shows little interest as he doesn’t wish to lose his tough guy reputation in front of his mates – the Burger Palace Boys.

Sandy struggles to fit in with the Pink Ladies posse as she’s not really the sort for ear piercing, drinking and smoking.

The couple’s romance has many setbacks – but in one Act 2 song Sandy declares she’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ to Danny.

She must be, as that might illustrate why in one scene she runs off during their drive-in movie date when he comes on a bit strong, but soon afterwards in the diner she’s leather jacket clad and, without any real explanation, they’re back swooning in each others’ arms performing You’re The One That I Want.

The closing scenes in a packed diner are brilliant with the cast dancing about on the counter and table tops. The medley of hits to finish was the perfect end to an evening that shows that Grease Is (still) The Word.

The show runs at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday (August 10). Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.