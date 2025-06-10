Review: The Girl On The Train at Milton Keynes Theatre takes you on a journey full of suspense​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Girl On The Train

Hop aboard for every twist and turn as The Girl On The Train takes you on a thrilling ride full of suspense at Milton Keynes Theatre this week.

Paula Hawkins’ psychological thriller is here until Saturday June 14, starring Irish presenter, writer, broadcaster and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who is simply superb in the lead role of Rachel Watson.

The book has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, but I’ve never read it. It inspired the 2016 Dreamworks film starring Emily Blunt which I’m sure I’ve seen, but I couldn’t for the life of me recall the plot – just as well as it meant I was guessing the outcome right until the end.

Rachel longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day when she stops at the signal, seemingly happy and in love. Or so it appears. The she learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared.

As the investigation begins, there are hints that Rachel may have clues to what happened to this woman, Megan Hipwell, who lives just a couple of doors down from Rachel’s former home – the home she shared with ex-husband Tom until their divorce.

But Rachel has holes in her memories thanks to being an alcoholic. She was driven to drink by the split from her husband Tom after their marital problems were brought on by fertility issues. Her depression has deepened because Tom had remarried and had a child with his new wife Anna.

Rachel can’t properly recall her movements on the evening of Megan’s disappearance but as she tries to piece events together, she seemingly ends up being better at detective work than the man actually employed with finding out the truth, DI Gaskill (Paul McEwan) – although her interest in matters, seemingly not a lot to do with her, does provoke characters to frequently question “why are you here”?

There are various puzzle pieces that won’t quite fall into place. We’re expertly teased with clues through regular flashbacks detailing what has happened to the key characters. The scene where Megan (Freya Parks) tells the story of a tragedy from her teenage years was especially moving.

All the cast did an excellent job in supporting Laura, but a special mention to Sam Collings who played a confused Scott Hipwell brilliantly, and to Ed Harrison as Tom Watson who was torn between his ex and his new wife.

This was a thrilling ride, that had the audience gripped. In key moments you could have heard a pin drop as the intrigue ramped up.

Make tracks to MK Theatre before this train sets off to its next destination on its UK tour. Book your tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.