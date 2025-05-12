Top Tee Golf launches summer league to unite local golfers

Top Tee Golf League

Top Tee Golf has announced the launch of its new Top Tee Golf League (TTGL) – a structured summer league designed to bring golfers together in a fresh and engaging format.

The league is set to run from 1st June to 31st August 2025, and aims to encourage friendly competition, skill development, and regular play throughout the summer months.

The TTGL will feature weekly 18-hole rounds, following the Stableford scoring system. What makes the format unique is that each course is carefully selected and released at the start of each week – ensuring no player has the advantage of prior practice and keeping the playing field level for all participants.

The league is open to all golfers, regardless of membership status at Top Tee Golf, and is designed to promote inclusion, consistency, and the spirit of the game. Monthly leaders will be recognised, with an overall season leader announced at the end of August.

“We created the TTGL to offer golfers a reason to play regularly over the summer in a structured but relaxed format,” said Darren, Events Manager at Top Tee Golf.

“It’s an opportunity to challenge yourself, stay connected with other players, and enjoy the rhythm of the game across the season.”

By introducing a system of weekly course reveals, Top Tee Golf hopes to keep players engaged and ensure that no two rounds feel the same. The approach also encourages players to return week after week, building a rhythm and consistency in their play over time.

The TTGL reflects Top Tee Golf’s wider mission to make golf more dynamic, social, and accessible to a broader community. With players expected from a range of backgrounds and experience levels, the league promises to offer a vibrant snapshot of the region’s golf scene this summer.

Key Dates & Format:

Start Date: Saturday, 1st June 2025

Registration is now open via the Top Tee Golf website and in person at the venue. The league is open to all adult players, and weekly standings will be published to keep participants informed throughout the summer.