Top UK blues-rock artist to play live in Leighton Buzzard

He’s considered to be one of the best UK blues-rock guitarists in the UK - Robin Bibi will perform a live show at The Crooked Crow Bar in Leighton Buzzard on Thursday 12th June.

Robin is a legend having performed with many internationally known artists such as Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Ben E. King, The Pretty Things and Helen Shapiro. Since the late 90’s he’s been performing with his own band, but his Leighton Buzzard show will be a solo show piece.

He’s a string of albums under his belt with his first acoustic solo album "FAST LIFE SONGS" released in 2006, an album that received critical acclaim and continues to sell well. With his band he has played most of the major Blues festivals in Europe and Ireland and has now made his debut in the USA playing successful shows in Atlanta, Alabama and Muscle Shoals. The Robin Bibi Band are now one of the busiest bands around!

Robin’s view on his music – ‘The blues is about being alive!’ He says ‘ It's part of the human condition... I can express sorrow, joy, pain, happiness and every emotion through the blues… as long as we have emotion we have the blues!’

From festivals across Europe and the USA to the Royal Albert Hall, Robin has played to his enthusiastic audiences. Although known for playing the blues, he has played all styles of music in his illustrious career - Rock, Jazz, Funk, Country etc and he mixes these styles together to create his own unique personal blend.

The show will be seated and tickets are limited. Cheeseboards and wine deals will be available during the show. Tickets can be booked at: https://wegottickets.com/event/660452/