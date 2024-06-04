Vaudeville Cabaret Blues - Jo Carley & The Old Dry Skulls at ‘The Crooked Crow’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dark, vaudeville cabaret blues! Fantastic storytelling through a night of spellbinding songs – a band simply like no other! Sunday 09 June – 5pm until 8pm

Jo Carley and The Old Dry Skulls are a unique blend of vaudeville blues and skiffle with a touch of calypso giving a 1930's vibe. With their tales of deals with the devil, demons in love, witchdoctors, ghosts, ghouls, journeys to the deepest jungles and other exotic adventures told to a melodious sweet music. Jo Carley, the voodoo queen, takes her audience on a journey to Voodoo Island. Husband and Zombie-like Tim Carley churns out blues-tinged rhythms on his old archtop guitar while seated on the kick drum - the rattlin’ shoe sure is something else! James Le Huray provides the final ingredients of the spell with a rib-cage decorated double bass and his banjo.

The band love the Crooked Crow Bar and the Crooked Crow Bar audiences love Jo Carley and The Old Dry Skulls so it’s no surprise that they have slipped in another visit prior to crossing the channel for shows in France and Spain. Later in 2024 they have a place at The Edinburgh Fringe before heading back to Europe.

You really have to see this unique band to experience being transported back to the deep south of the 1930’s – an evening to remember and right in the heart of Leighton Buzzard!