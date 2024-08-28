Adlington entrepreneurs celebrate rapid growth as business marks eight birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight years ago, local friends Jamie Baxter and Phil Bernard took a leap, leaving their careers to build a business to change the automotive industry.

Co-founding DA Techs in 2016, their idea has gone from strength to strength, expanding from a small, single-spaced unit to five fully occupied units in Adlington, managing over 55 staff, and refurbishing more than 55,000 alloy wheels a year.

Their belief in delivering high-quality and affordable repairs for car owners across the region has fuelled their success, in this time becoming an important voice in the community and large employer.

In the early days, Phil and Jamie spent months planning and configuring their original mobile van, equipped with everything from a diamond-cutting lathe to heat lamps and its own power source.

Throughout this journey, DA Techs have remained committed to changing the repair industry.

Now managing a fleet Jamie said: “I never thought in just eight years me and Phil would let alone be managing a fleet of these vans, but in a position where we constantly need more!”

Innovation has been central to the success of DA Techs. The simple idea of faster alloy wheel refurbishment has evolved into to a fleet, a car bodyshop and mini pods and expert staff to deliver a range of repairs. Retiring the original van earlier this year was a milestone moment.

Phil notes: “Eight years ago we were cutting 2,500 alloys, now we’re at 55,000 annually, so the sky is really the limit!”

Throughout this journey, DA Techs have remained committed to changing the repair industry and providing the highest possible service for their local community. Exclusive European partnerships with firms like US Micro Lenco have allowed Jamie and Phil to offer unique services unavailable on the continent.

Jamie adds: “Our success hasn’t come without challenges - COVID was monumental but it sharpened our focus to grow. Partnerships like Micro Lenco and ST Accident Repair Centre’s Kitemark accreditation really tell you the Techs group does not have an upper limit on expansion and quality. We’re proud that growth is good for the business, but also great for the community as well.”

DA Techs now oversee 220+ wheels being refurbished each day, both through its mobile vans which go to car dealerships and the specialist wheel repair pods. This provides huge time savings for customers, particularly car dealers whose optimum time to sell a used car is 35 days, with the lathe saving an extra two day turnaround time.

For more information on DA Techs and its alloy repair services including Diamond Smart mobile vans, please ring 01204 802470.