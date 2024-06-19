Austin & Carnley Solicitors employ new Practice Manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Ayers, of Leighton Buzzard, has recently joined Austin & Carnley Solicitors as Practice Manager.

Her role is to ensure the legal practice operates efficiently, ethically, and in compliance with all applicable regulations, while delivering high-quality legal services to clients. Her day-to-day responsibilities will include Financial Management; Human Resources; Operations; Client Relations; Compliance and Administrative Support.

Alison said “Having worked as a Conveyancer in the Leighton Buzzard/Milton Keynes area, and for the past 10 years worked at Connells, managing the Conveyancing Solicitors’ Panel, I am excited to have joined Austin & Carnley in the role of Practice Manager.”

Out of the office Alison can be found in the garden, having bought too many plants or watching cricket or rugby. Weather permitting, the dog likes to take us for a walk. She also loves winter sports and likes to ski in Finland.

