Austin & Carnley Solicitors promotes Jeanie McCaw to Director and Head of Private Client Department
This well-deserved promotion reflects Jeanie’s unwavering dedication to the firm and her extensive experience in Private Client Law.
Initially, she will continue to handle a mix of Property and Private Client matters, bringing her trademark dedication and skill to each area.
Jeanie, an Associate of the Institute of Legal Executives, is a seasoned Conveyancer and Private Client lawyer. Known for her down-to-earth and friendly manner, she is highly regarded by clients and is recognised in Leighton Buzzard as an asset to our firm.
Outside of work, Jeanie enjoys unwinding with a good book.
Please join us in congratulating Jeanie as she steps up to join the leadership team alongside David Backhouse, Debbie Neiteler, and Debbie Carvey.