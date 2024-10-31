Austin & Carnley Solicitors promotes Jeanie McCaw to Director and Head of Private Client Department

Austin & Carnley Solicitors are delighted to announce the promotion of Jeanie McCaw to Salaried Director and Head of the Private Client Department, effective from 1st November 2024.

This well-deserved promotion reflects Jeanie’s unwavering dedication to the firm and her extensive experience in Private Client Law.

Initially, she will continue to handle a mix of Property and Private Client matters, bringing her trademark dedication and skill to each area.

Jeanie, an Associate of the Institute of Legal Executives, is a seasoned Conveyancer and Private Client lawyer. Known for her down-to-earth and friendly manner, she is highly regarded by clients and is recognised in Leighton Buzzard as an asset to our firm.

Outside of work, Jeanie enjoys unwinding with a good book.

Please join us in congratulating Jeanie as she steps up to join the leadership team alongside David Backhouse, Debbie Neiteler, and Debbie Carvey.

