Career pipeline: How Cadent apprenticeships fuel leadership development

Richard (Junior) with his dad Richard (Senior)

De La Soul had it right when they said that three was the magic number. Michael Blackley, Richard Davies, and Lee Macgibbon, all Customer Operations Area Managers for Cadent in the East of England, started their careers as apprentices in the same cohort 20 years ago. With National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) taking place between 10 and 14 February, the trio reflected on their apprenticeship journey and careers in the gas industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only a couple of years between them, Michael, Richard, and Lee found themselves in a group of 30 apprentices preparing for time away from home to learn a brand-new career. Michael left school at 15, knowing he wanted a hands-on job. Richard was inspired by his father after a work experience placement, and while Lee was excelling in his A Levels, he knew he wanted to be out in the field, learning on the job.

Learning the Trade

For Lee, the apprenticeship provided the perfect balance of practical and classroom learning. “Our intake was a really good one,” he recalled. “Alongside me, Rich, and Michael, you have so many people who have gone on to have long and varied careers in the industry. In fact, there are only a few out of the 30 who aren’t still with the business.” Lee’s father worked in the gas industry, which opened the door for him. “He went through numerous roles—supervisor, contract manager, Ops Manager—and suggested an apprenticeship when I realised that A Levels just weren’t for me.” The structure of the apprenticeship made a lasting impression. “We had a mix of classroom and practical work, spending time out on the patch with engineers who had 40 years of experience. It was amazing to learn from them,” Lee explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Davies 20 years on from first joining

He also emphasised the importance of observing, asking questions, and soaking in knowledge from those with decades of experience. That’s not to say that the social side of the apprenticeship wasn’t just as valuable.

“We stayed away for weeks at a time which created a brilliant camaraderie. I don’t know if it’s still done that way, but it certainly helped build strong relationships.”

A Career Foundation

Michael also remembers the early days fondly. “A lot of us from that cohort are still in the business today,” he said. “We were sent all over the place—Newark, Birmingham, Manchester. It was daunting being so young, but we all got on with it.” Unlike many of his peers who pursued A Levels and university, Michael was earning a wage from the age of 16 and qualified at 18. “By then, I was earning more than my friends who had gone on to university and was really enjoying the job,” he said.

Richard Davies starting his journey in the gas industry

For new apprentices, Michael also stressed the importance of learning from seasoned professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are people here who have been working for 20, 30, 40 years. They have so much knowledge so it’s important to try and soak as much of that as possible because that’s where the real learning happens.”

A Path to Leadership

Richard’s journey into the industry was also influenced by his father who was an engineer. “I remember being 12 years old and helping install a boiler. I just knew it’s what I wanted to do,” he said. He applied for the apprenticeship at 16 and has never looked back. Like his colleagues, Richard valued the practical skills gained during his training. “We were learning so much more than just the gas industry. We were taught bricklaying, plumbing, plastering, all skills that helped throughout our careers and in everyday life.”

The apprenticeship centre at Eakring, Nottinghamshire, provided an environment that blended learning with social opportunities.

“It was pretty much like being at a Haven Holiday Park,” Richard joked. “There were plenty of activities outside of learning, and it helped build strong friendships.” Richard stayed in operational roles before moving into management, which was a significant shift. “It was definitely a culture shock in terms of responsibilities, but the skills I gained during my apprenticeship prepared me well.” His best advice came from a mentor: “When someone calls you with a problem, don’t answer straight away. Give them ten minutes to figure it out themselves. Most of the time, they’ll have found the solution by the time you call back.”

The Lasting Impact of Apprenticeships

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back, all three men agree that their apprenticeships shaped their careers in ways they couldn’t have imagined. “I couldn’t picture us doing what we do now back then,” Richard admitted. “We were just kids, but we got on well, and we’ve all progressed through the ranks.” For those considering an apprenticeship, their advice is simple:

“An apprenticeship broadens your skills in a short time while also developing you as a person,” said Lee. “Adaptability is key - whether under pressure or not, you need to understand different people and situations.”

Michael’s advice: “Take your time when transitioning from engineer to management. Don’t rush decisions.”

And Richard added: “Work hard and don’t set limits on your potential. The opportunities are there if you apply yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trios journey highlights the value of apprenticeships - not just as a route into a career, but as a foundation for long-term growth and leadership. Two decades later, their success is a testament to the impact of hands-on learning and the power of a strong start in the gas industry.