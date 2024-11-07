Cladwinds Ltd to close Leighton Buzzard showroom but 'still here to serve the community'

A popular business is bidding a fond farewell to its showroom on land at Leighton Buzzard garden centre – but wants to reassure loyal customers that it is "still here" to serve the community.

Cladwinds Ltd, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, is shutting its site off Hockliffe Road due to uncertainty surrounding its future.

Two applications to build houses on the garden centre land have been submitted in recent years by developers Thrive Homes – and although the plans were rejected, there are fears that more will come. The proposals would have meant that several well-loved businesses in the town, including Cladwinds Ltd and the garden centre itself, would be forced to close or relocate.

David Ross, managing director of Cladwinds Ltd, which is headquartered in Kempston, said: "We have been in Leighton Buzzard so long that last year I was going to invest quite a bit of money in the site and get it revitalised, but then of course we had lower footfall because of the uncertainty. And they wanted to put the rent up.

Managing director David Ross at the Leighton Buzzard showroom. Image supplied by David Ross.

"But we want to let people know that even though the business is leaving the site, we are still going to be trading – we are still about and can provide a service for whatever they need.

"We have a really strong clientele basis in Leighton Buzzard and its surrounding villages."

The business was founded in 1985 by Paul Green (now retired) and based in Kempston before branching out to Leighton Buzzard.

The team has been proud to serve the community – even supporting the local authority and health service in getting new equipment and sponsoring football and golf tournaments – and has had its show room at the garden centre site for over 20 years.

"It's all about getting a good business, looking after people, and taking an honest pound," explained David.

"It started with Paul, my ex business partner, I used to work for him – a family run business putting in replacement windows and doors. It's developed from there over the years to have a reputation as a stickler for good service.

"If you use really high quality goods, then you never have to go back, and that's been the ethos of the business here. We are fortunate that we run a very tight ship."

Cladwinds Ltd is a specialist in uPVC windows, doors and conservatories and works across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Its Kempston factory and office is based at Unit 7, Lyon Close, Woburn Road Industrial Estate, Kempston.

Meanwhile, the showroom at the garden centre site will still be open until the week beginning December 16.

After that, its loyal Leighton Buzzard customers are invited to visit its Wixams showroom at Season's Garden Centre, Bedford Road.

David concluded: "We are proud of ourselves and the reputation we hold, and the good will the company holds.

"Thank you to the whole of Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding area for your patronage and support over the years.

"At the end of the day, we want people to know that we haven't gone anywhere."