Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe

A revised project to build on Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre with the loss of five small businesses has been rejected, despite planning officers recommending approval.

Residents, Eggington Parish Council, Leighton-Linslade Town Council and former Conservative MP Andrew Selous have campaigned against losing the popular community facility with its cafe.

Applicant Thrive Homes submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council to redevelop the garden centre site to provide 41 homes on land south of Hockliffe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-and-a-half acre brownfield site contains greenhouses, a building and storage areas, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

Azure Hot Tubs, Cladwin’s Limited, Move It Removal and Jacey’s Garden Services are the four other businesses impacted by the scheme, added the report.

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian said: “This provides a mix of two-bedroom, three-bed and four-bedroom properties, with some one-bed apartments.

“There are 13 affordable units dispersed across the site. The application has received a high level of objections over the loss of the garden centre, employment land and an important community facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Ramsey, who chairs Eggington Parish Council, listed its concerns, including a recent tenfold increase to more than 1,200 properties locally and the potential closure of the small businesses.

“You’d be making 50 people unemployed accepting this proposal,” he warned. “The garden centre cafe allows people to socialise and brings the community together. That would be removed. And gardening has a mental wellbeing benefit.”

Bev Pullin, of Azure Pools and Hot Tubs, said: “We feel all the original objections for the refusal of the initial application are still valid.”

Jonathan Weekes, of agents Aitchison Raffety, explained: “Thrive Homes is focused on increasing affordable housing availability within its operating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This scheme aims to overcome the previous reasons for refusal of the 2022 proposal, which wasn’t refused on the principle of development, only on detailed matters.

“The number of units has been reduced, allowing greater space, more parking and decent amenity areas. It offers 30 per cent affordable housing with social rent and shared ownership.

“The loss of facilities on site is unfortunate, but isn’t contrary to policy. We believe there are 13 people employed on the site. But, on balance, 41 families will be given somewhere to live.

“This will generate about £4m in construction spend, with an annual expenditure of £1.15m into the community once occupied.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor David Bligh asked: “Do we need this extra housing at this stage? I appreciate it’s a windfall site.

“However, in the immediate vicinity, Clipstone Park has a 30 per cent vacancy, the Chamberlains Barn development is 32.4 per cent occupied currently, and there’s another site approved although yet to be started.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey said: “There are major issues around the isolation of this area.

“The buses are likely to be cut in a year’s time when the current contract ends. The community reason arguments are strong, supported by our health and wellbeing strategy.

“There are concerns about some of the green infrastructure, and the lack of cycling and walking links.”