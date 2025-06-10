ChatGPT has been hit by outages - and users can’t get it to work 🚨

ChatGPT has been hit by outages since the morning.

Users are being greeted by an error message

But what is the latest and is it still down?

ChatGPT users have been left unable to use the popular AI chatbot as it was hit by outages. The issues were first reported in the morning and problems are still being experienced.

Launched in 2022 by OpenAI, the artificial intelligence tool now has millions of users around the world. It even featured in the opening episode of Love Island last night (June 9) as one of the boys seemingly admitted to using it to write a dating bio for himself.

Issues have been reported on downdetector since earlier today (June 10). Here’s all you need to know:

Is ChatGPT down? Latest update

OpenAI and ChatGPT logo. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images | MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Problems with the mega popular chatbot have been experienced across the globe since this morning. Downdetector started to receive reports of issues at 8am GMT (3am ET/ 12am PT for American users) and it has continued throughout the morning.

Personally, I have tried to ask ChatGPT a number of questions today - just before this article was published, so before 12pm - and it was simply left on a loading screen not completing the request. I attempted to use both the web and mobile app versions and on my phone I received an error message.

The alert, which others have also received, reads: “Hmm… something seems to have gone wrong.”

According to The Verge , OpenAI says it’s “continuing to investigate this issue”. It is not currently unclear what has caused the outage, the website reports.

It is not the first time that ChatGPT has experienced outages. The chatbot was hit by issues back in March 2023.

