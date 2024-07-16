Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saving for your dream home can feel overwhelming, but these expert tips can help you stay on track 🏡

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saving for a house deposit can be challenging due to various financial responsibilities and unexpected expenses

Jo Pocklington, MD of Purplebricks Mortgages, shares her expertise to help aspiring homeowners

With 23 years of experience, Pocklington has helped many achieve their dream of homeownership

She provides practical advice to help house hunters manage their finances more effectively

She shares her nine key strategies to assist in saving money each month

Saving for a house deposit can feel overwhelming, especially with so many other financial responsibilities competing for your attention.

It’s not just bills and necessities that drain your budget. From a car that won’t start to a leaking roof, and even that must-attend birthday party, life has a knack for complicating savings plans, even for the most committed savers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Pocklington, MD of Purplebricks Mortgages, has 23 years of experience assisting aspiring homeowners in achieving their dreams. Here, she shares nine valuable tips to help house hunters save money each month.

Use a budget planner

“A great way to keep on top of your spending is to use a budget planner to see where all of your monthly spending goes and then review each item.

“This will give you a clear insight into your outgoings and how much you have to save, plus any areas where you could reduce your spending.”

Pexels/LinkedIn

Pay annually instead of monthly

“Whilst it might seem convenient to pay monthly rather than a lump sum, paying for insurance such as home or car insurance annually can actually save you money by avoiding extra interest charges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Review your debts

“While it might seem easier to pay off the smallest debt to have one less to worry about, it’s important to review all credit commitments and pay off those with higher interest rates first.

“Even a small contribution to a debt with a higher interest rate, rather than paying off all of one with a smaller rate will help to reduce your ongoing debt costs.”

Shop around

“Reduce the cost of your debt by using a 0% interest rate credit card. Shop around and find one with a lengthy offer - this will help you reduce the debt by putting the money you were spending on interest towards the debt itself.”

Review your utility bills

“Check your utility providers using comparison sites to see if you're getting the best deal. Quite often there are better deals for new customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Or call your current provider when your contract is due for renewal to see if you can negotiate a better deal.”

Plan your weekly shop

“Never go food shopping when hungry or without a weekly meal plan! We’re all guilty of going shopping with a list and then spending more than we intended, and often end up with food we have to throw away.

“A great way to stick to your list and reduce your supermarket spending is to plan your daily meals and add to your list only what is needed for the meals for the week.”

Cancel any unnecessary subscriptions

“There are so many subscription services it is tempting to sign up for them all. But there are some big savings to be made by cancelling some of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t cancel them all however, as having an ongoing subscription service such as a TV or music service can actually work in your favour when applying for a mortgage.”

Follow the 50/30/20 rule

“A great way to budget without feeling like you have to cut all luxuries is to try and follow the 50/30/20 rule.

“50% of your monthly salary is allocated for essentials such as your rent, car, commuting, and bills; 30% on nice-to-haves such as meals out, cinema and clothes; and 20% to go into your savings.”

Set spending caps

“When you are trying to budget it is easy to feel guilty when you have friends and family to buy birthday and Christmas presents for but remember your end goal and agree on a spending cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your loved ones will understand, and they may be feeling the same way so they could equally be happy to agree on a present spending cap.”

We hope these insights inspire you on your journey to saving for your dream home. Have questions or tips of your own? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.