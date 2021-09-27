Dunstable woman shows she's one of the best in business

A Dunstable woman who started her business from her kitchen table, has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Best Business Women Awards.

Suzanne Spicer, managing director of Dunstable-based Chartered Accountants Spicer & Co has been shortlisted on the Best Business Woman in Business Services category.

Suzanne said: “It’s been a tough 18 months for many businesses and we have worked harder than ever to give clients the support and advice they needed to keep their businesses afloat. We pride ourselves on being a friendly, family firm and it has been an honour to support our clients through this difficult time.

Suzanne Spicer

“This is my third consecutive year of being named as a finalist in the Best Business Woman Awards and I feel this really demonstrates the high level of service we deliver consistently year on year, and how much we care about our team and our clients.

“I am passionate about small businesses and female-run businesses, so it’s great to be recognised with other women doing amazing things. I’m looking forward to the awards event and having the chance to rub shoulders with so many inspirational women. It will be really special to have the chance to celebrate together.”

Spicer & Co specialises in supporting businesses in the construction and property sectors. Suzanne began the business 18 years ago and was joined in the business by her husband Steve in 2013. The family firm has grown to a team of nine and has offices in Dunstable and Milton Keynes.

The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of those women across a wide range industries.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards said “The seventh year of these prestigious awards has proved to be the most challenging for business owners worldwide. The entries were judged by a panel of business experts who had a tough job reading hundreds of entries. To be a finalist in this competition is a major achievement and a mark of quality. All our finalists either win a Silver or Gold Award.

“The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and tenacity. All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”