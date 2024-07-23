Elite Law Solicitors honored with SME Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elite Law Solicitors are winners of the SME Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year Award, for providing outstanding service to the Leighton Buzzard area.

Elite Law Solicitors is thrilled to announce that our Leighton Buzzard office has been awarded the prestigious SME Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year Award. This accolade recognises our unwavering dedication and commitment to providing exceptional service to all our clients.

The team at our Leighton Buzzard office has consistently demonstrated excellence in various areas of law, including conveyancing, family law, and private client law. Their tireless efforts and professional expertise have not only met but exceeded the expectations of our clients, ensuring that their legal needs are addressed with the utmost care and precision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It reflects our core values of integrity, professionalism, and client-focused service. We are immensely proud of our Leighton Buzzard office for setting such high standards and for their significant contributions to the legal community.

Mandy Tierney, Laura Everitt, Meg Wilton, Jane Whitfield, Sarah Howard, Steve Howey and Nino Cuffaro

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our clients for their trust and support. Your confidence in our services has been instrumental in our success, and we remain committed to serving you with the highest level of legal expertise and personal attention.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we look forward to continuing our mission of providing top-notch legal services to the community. Thank you once again to all our clients and supporters for being a part of our journey.

For more information about our services or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website or contact our Client Service Team on 0800 086 2929 or by emailing [email protected]