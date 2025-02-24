Emergency gas repairs completed in Leighton Buzzard but road closures still in place

Emergency repairs on a gas pipe in Leighton Buzzard town centre have been completed – and roads could reopen this week.

The Market Square area was closed off as engineers investigated a gas leak on February 19, with businesses forced to shut over safety concerns.

And one business that was forced to close estimates it has lost over £1,000 due to the closure.

Engineers excavated the site to search for the source of the leak.

And today (Monday), gas distribution company SGN said: “Our emergency repairs were completed yesterday and our team is now arranging for reinstatement work to take place as a priority.

“All being well, we expect this work to be completed by close of play Wednesday at the latest, and the road closures can then be lifted.”

Mimic Gifts and six other businesses above the shop were stopped from opening, but have since been allowed back in.

Sarah Prudames, owner at Mimic Gifts and Borrow My Office, told the Leighton Buzzard Observer: “I’ve had a huge loss of trade because half term for us is really good. We have lots of children's stuff, so obviously, we haven't sold any of them at all. I haven't heard anything about compensation yet.

“Saturday is normally our best day. It's been closed Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. So easily, £1,000 pounds, probably more, we’ve lost.”

An SGN spokesperson said: “We have a compensation scheme in place for any small businesses who suffer a genuine loss due to our works. There’s more information and links to the forms to fill out on our website.”