GBI Cars shortlisted for National Customer Experience Award at 2025 Auto Trader Awards

From left: Byron Malsbury, Rob Benton and Gary Malsburyplaceholder image
From left: Byron Malsbury, Rob Benton and Gary Malsbury
GBI Cars, a family-run dealership from Leighton Buzzard, has been shortlisted for the coveted Customer Experience Award at the 2025 Auto Trader Retailer Awards. This national nomination marks the second time the retailer has been a finalist in this category, cementing its reputation for exceptional service.

The nomination is a powerful testament to GBI Cars' customer-first philosophy. It follows a period of remarkable success, including clinching the overall 'Retailer of the Year' title in 2023 against 13,500 competitors. The Customer Experience Award is judged on real customer feedback, mystery shopping, and performance data, making it a true barometer of excellence.

"We are overjoyed to be recognised again," said Gary Malsbury [Director of GBI Cars and dad]. "Winning 'Retailer of the Year' was a phenomenal honour, but being shortlisted for customer experience is particularly special. It validates our team's daily commitment to ensuring every customer feels valued, from their first click online to years after their purchase." Continued Byron Malsbury, [Director of GBI Cars and son]

The award winners will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London on October 16, 2025.

Byron and Gary Malsburyplaceholder image
Byron and Gary Malsbury

About the Auto Trader Retailer Awards:

Now in their 17th year, the Auto Trader Retailer Awards are the UK's benchmark for excellence in the automotive industry. They honour retailers who demonstrate innovation, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

About GBI Cars:

GBI Cars is a family-run used car dealership based in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. Renowned for its community values and modern digital retailing approach, GBI Cars proves that a local business can consistently compete and excel on the national stage.

