GLL joins The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

GLL, a charitable social enterprise specialising in leisure, health, and community services, has officially joined The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme, further strengthening opportunities for students to gain valuable industry experience.

The partnership will provide students with a range of hands-on learning experiences and career development opportunities within the leisure industry.

As part of their commitment, GLL will be offering work placements, delivering specialist talks, teaching units, conducting site tours, and attending career events. These initiatives will equip students with real-world insights and practical skills to support their future careers.

GLL has already lined up several engagement activities, including attending the Bedford College Careers Fair later this month and acting as silver sponsors for the Bedford Student Awards in May.

Left to right - Gillan Kelly, GLL Partnership Manager - Aaron Colbert, GLL Community Sports Manager - Rachel Roberts, Employer Partnership Specialist at The Bedford College Group.

Aaron Colbert, GLL Community Sports Manager expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We’re delighted to be working with The Bedford College Group. As a charitable social enterprise, giving opportunities to young people is a key focus, and we're looking forward to providing many with a unique insight into the leisure industry through site tours, expert talks, and work experience. As a local employer, we look forward to collaborating with the team and helping to shape the future for Bedford College students.”

Rachel Roberts, Employer Partnership Specialist at The Bedford College Group, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome GLL to our Employer Partnership Scheme. Their commitment to providing real-world experiences for students is invaluable, and their involvement will open up fantastic opportunities for young people to develop their skills and explore careers in the leisure industry. We look forward to working together to support our students and help them gain the best possible start in their careers.”

This partnership marks an exciting step forward in providing students with meaningful industry exposure, reinforcing The Bedford College Group’s commitment to bridging the gap between education and employment.

Established in 1993, GLL is the UK’s largest charitable social enterprise providing leisure, health, and community services. Operating under the ‘Better’ brand, it manages 250 public sport and leisure centres, 113 libraries, and 10 children’s centres in partnership with 50 local councils, public agencies, and sporting organisations.

In Bedford, GLL operates the leisure centres on behalf of Bedford Borough Council, including John Bunyan Sports and Fitness Centre, Kempston Pool and Fitness Centre, Robinson Pools and Fitness Centre, Mowsbury Golf Course, Bedford International Athletic Stadium, and Oasis Beach Pool. www.better.org.uk

For more information about The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme, contact: [email protected]