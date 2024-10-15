Good news for Leighton Buzzard businesses as latest Food Hygiene ratings revealed

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Image: Victoria Jones/PA.

The latest Food Hygiene ratings for businesses in Leighton Buzzard and its surrounding area have been published.

Most businesses received a four or three – 'good' or 'generally satisfactory' – while none received a two or one, which would call for 'improvement' or 'major improvement' respectively.

Meanwhile, the crème de la crème in Leighton Buzzard was Cittidina at The Town Coffee, High Street, which received a five star rating on September 17.

Other gradings are as follows:

Rated 4:

The Vibes, Leighton Road, Linslade – rated on July 31; The Anchor, The Square, Aspley Guise – rated on July 30, Indian Ocean Tandoori, Wing Road, Linslade – rated on August 13; The Crooked Crow Bar, Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard – rated on August 13; Espresso Boutique, Greenfields, Theedway, Leighton Buzzard – rated on August 20.

Rated 3:

New Spice Lounge, Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on August 15; New Himalaya, North Street, Leighton Buzzard – rated on August 20; The Raj at Old Road, Linslade – rated on August 20.

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency.