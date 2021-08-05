Leighton Buzzard IT company's Olympic effort to help customers results in two national awards
Double victory for JamCrackers at the National SME Business Awards
In the same week Team GB were winning medals in Tokyo, Leighton Buzzard-based IT firm, JamCrackers scored an outstanding double victory of their own at the National SME Business Awards.
Their awards, Silver for Best Customer Service, and Gold for Service Excellence, come just weeks after JamCrackers scooped an impressive four further awards at the Luton and Bedfordshire SME Awards.
JamCracker’s MD, Richard Latimer said he was "blown away" with their success, adding: "As anyone who owns or runs an SME will know, to win one SME Business Award is a great achievement, and an exciting opportunity to gain some extra exposure. But, to win six awards, including two National Awards in the same year, is a dream come true."
The team has recently celebrated 10 years since JamCrackers was formed. A decade which has seen the business grow from a one-man IT repair shop at the kitchen table, to a leading IT support service.
Richard added: "Much of our success comes from providing customers with the personal service many of our competitors don’t offer. Phone JamCrackers and you get straight through to a helpful IT engineer, not put in a frustrating, impersonal ticketing system. This simple, yet rare approach in the world of IT, has helped us gain a loyal and varied client base, plus widespread industry recognition."
Richard and the JamCrackers team offer a whole host of professional IT services at their new HQ at Leighton Industrial Park, Billington Road. See www.jamcrackers.co.uk for more details. To find out more about the SME Business Awards visit smenationalbusinessawards.co.uk.