Leighton Buzzard’s businesses brought together at eighth Networking Event for town

Organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Council the gathering, to be held at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club on Wednesday, April 27 (6pm - 8.30pm), is created for local businesses and supported by local businesses.

The event regularly brings together over 100 representatives from companies both small and large within the parish. It’s a great opportunity to enhance networking and grow business contacts as everyone builds back from Covid restrictions. To enhance networking opportunities and make future engagement even easier, the one-tap contact sharing app will once again be used.

This year the council is delighted to welcome Chris Davies from Sandler Training, discussing the challenges businesses face. Chris will be delivering two thought-provoking seminars entitled ‘Ever felt a Buyer or Employee has the upper hand?” and ‘Are you Busy or are you Effective?”

A previous networking event

Register and attend for your chance to win £250 towards your business or a round of golf at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

A council spokesman said: “We would like to thank key partners and sponsors - HASCAT Safety, Bee Local Magazine, Alpha Marketing, The Federation of Small Businesses, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, Central Bedfordshire Council and sponsor ActionCOACH, for their support. With our partners, the Business Networking Event was shortlisted as a Networking Group of the Year Finalist at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards 2019.”