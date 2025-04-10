Leighton Buzzard’s Clay Pipe sets world record for simultaneous pint pour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard’s clay pipe pub joined 114 pubs nationwide to set the Guinness World Records title for the largest simultaneous pint pour in history.

The pub, in Appenine Way, took part in the event to set a unique world record for the most people pulling a pint at exactly the same time.

The ‘The Big Pour’ event took place on April 7 and in just 10 seconds 114 pubs poured pints of Heineken 0.0 and Heineken simultaneously and in perfect sync.

All involved are now the proud holders of a Guinness World Records title.

Footballing legend and Heineken 0.0 Ambassador Gareth Bale celebrates Heineken 0.0 and 114 pubs and breweries setting a new Guinness World Records title for the largest simultaneous pint pour.

The record attempt was made possible through online video technology, with publicans and pub managers across the UK joining The Clay Pipe on a mass video call to pour their pints together in real time under the watchful eyes of an official Guinness World Records adjudicator.

‘The Big Pour’ celebrates the installation of Heineken 0.0’s 1,000th tap, making Heineken 0.0 the most widely available 0.0% beer on draught, with more installations than any other brand.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director Star Pub at Heineken UK, said: “Part of the ritual of going to the pub is watching your pint being freshly poured from the tap.

"This draught experience is central to pub culture, and for non-alcoholic beer to become truly mainstream, it needs to be part of that experience. It needs to be poured from the tap like any other pint, not just another option in the fridge. That’s why we’re committed to getting 0.0 on draught in pubs everywhere, because everyone deserves a proper pint, with or without alcohol.”

