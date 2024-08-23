Local law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan achieve high score in Legal 500
What is the Legal 500?
The Legal 500 is an independent guide that reviews and recognises the strengths of law firms and their lawyers based on extensive research and feedback from clients and peers.
Why is the Legal 500 important?
The Legal 500 rankings can help to build the reputation of lawyers, law firms, and the work they have done to support their clients over the past year. This helps us as a firm to highlight our lawyers' expertise and also helps us to communicate the type of work we do in general.
As an external and internal communications exercise, it helps us to retain our talent and to attract lawyers and business professionals.
It's been a great year so far for Osborne Morris & Morgan - having won the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards "Business of the Year - less than 50 employees" award earlier this year.
Tim Woolford, Managing Director said:
"I'm absolutely thrilled that we have been recognised by the Legal 500 for our client satisfaction. Our clients are our number one priority, we always go the extra mile to achieve the best possible outcome for them.
To achieve such recognition based on the feedback received from clients and professional contacts is a testament to the high quality of service we strive to provide following our service pledge, our commitment to get the best outcome for our clients and the relationships we build."
