Longstanding Leighton Buzzard law firm in the running for top regional award

A longstanding Leighton Buzzard law firm is in the running for a top regional award.

Osborne Morris and Morgan have been announced as finalists in three categories at this year's SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The solicitors, which has been in the town since 1980, is hoping to retain the "Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year" title, after winning the award in 2018.

SME Bedfordshire Business Awards Finalist

It is also in contention for the "Enterprise Business" and "Employer of the Year" awards.

The firm, with its extensive range of legal services including wills, court of protection, trusts, probate, lasting power of attorney, medical negligence, personal injury and conveyancing, promises to "make a difference" to people's lives.

Practice manager, Sarah Winters, said: "We’re delighted to be recognised in three categories! As our teams have continued to work incredibly hard in all areas of the business over the past year.

"Supporting the local community is so important to us. In the past 12 months, we have organised and been involved in a number of projects and fundraised for local charities and other initiatives.

"We look forward to the awards evening and celebrating with our colleagues, and other local businesses, no matter the result."

Now in it's seventh year, the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region. The glittering awards night will be taking place on Thursday 29th June at The Auction House in Luton.

