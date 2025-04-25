Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you're looking to combine a hobby with a new business then investing in Woolly Knits could be what you’re looking for.

Woolly Knits, a well-loved independent knitting and wool shop, has proudly served the local community in Leighton Buzzard for years, but is now for sale due to the current owners retiring.

The business, located at 16&17 Peacock Mews, is for sale with a leasehold asking price of £40,000.

With a loyal customer base, low operating costs, and potential for growth, the business is advertised as a fantastic opportunity for a buyer with a passion for knitting, crochet and all things yarn or retail.

Woolly Knits, based in Peacock Mews, Leighton Buzzard, is for sale

Ideally, the business would suit a yarn enthusiast or hobbyist looking to turn their passion into a business, an existing retailer looking to add a new location or an e-commerce entrepreneur wanting to build a brand in the fast-growing yarn sector.

The selling agent, states: “The business is established and trusted with a long-standing reputation in the area with strong word-of-mouth referrals and repeat customers. It has low overheads, with a specialist stock range and popular selection of yarns, patterns, accessories, and knitting supplies.

"It has untapped e-commerce potential and benefits from a prime location nestling in the charming Peacock Mews shopping area – a quaint pedestrian retail spot with expanding footfall.”

While Woolly Knits already benefits from a consistent and loyal local customer base, there is significant room for expansion which includes:

> E-Commerce: Launching a website and online store to capture national craft and knitting market.

> Workshops: Hosting knitting clubs, beginner classes, and events to increase footfall and secondary spend.

> Social Media Engagement: Further leveraging platforms like Facebook and Instagram to build community and increase reach.

> Gift Packages & Subscription Boxes: Yarn kits and monthly bundles could become an additional revenue stream.

Offers in the region of £40,000 leasehold will include the goodwill, fixtures and fittings, customer base, and lease assignment.For further information or to arrange a confidential viewing, contact Goodwins Business Brokers on 0330 236 7030 (Ref: GO3925).

