Andrew Selous MP is backing a petition to save Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre from threat of closure.

He is calling on Central Bedfordshire Council to reject plans to build 41 houses on the site which would lead to the closure of the garden centre and other businesses including Tree of Life Café, Azure Hot Tubs, Cladwin’s Ltd, Move It Removal and Jacey’s Garden Services.

To date a total of 118 responses objecting to the plans have been received by Central Beds Council.

MP Andrew Selous with Iris Lee, owner of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre

Mr Selous said: “I have had many representations from local people to keep the garden centre open as well as the café which is greatly appreciated by many older and disabled local residents in particular.

"I understand over 1,200 people have currently signed the petition and I would strongly encourage everyone else who feels strongly about this to object to planning application number CB/23/00817/FULL.

“Leighton Buzzard only has one garden centre and we do not need another 41 houses in an area already surrounded by new house building. It would be ridiculous for people to have to travel miles outside of the town to buy plants. Many local people will greatly miss the café as well. The other four businesses on the site are also well established and would also have to find a new premises.

“Many people in the town take great pride in their gardens and so the garden centre is a very important local facility and I think it would be an outrage if we were to lose it and it would be very difficult to find another similar three-acre site for it to move to. I hope that many other people will also object and that the planning application will be turned down.”

A new application for 41 homes at the Hockliffe Road site, has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC).

The developer, Thrive Homes along with Logic Land, previously submitted an application for 44 homes which was rejected last summer "by virtue of the cramped and poor layout" and "extension loss of natural features".

Thrive Homes had argued the site was "sold under the provision that the use of the land would change".

Iris Lee-Lo, owner of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Tree of Life Cafe, said: "We have reinstated our petition [against the application] on site at the garden centre. All the customers that have come in have been happy to put their names down.

"Closure would mean that we have nowhere to go and we would have to close down. We're asking the council to think about infrastructure and to support local businesses. We want to continue serving the community."

Bev Pullin, of Azure Pools and Hot Tubs, said: "If you don't want to see local businesses disappearing and job losses, any support is gratefully received. We want to see the town thrive, but this type of development is running roughshod over Leighton Buzzard.”

The planning application can be viewed here.