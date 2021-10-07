New building at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard wins national award

Vandyke Upper School's new building housing a maths and science hub and sixth form centre has been recognised in the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) annual awards event held in London last week.

The award of Construction Manager of the Year for school building went to Morgan Sindall's James Wood who led and managed the project which was showcased at the awards ceremony at the JW Grosvenor Marriott in Park Lane last Wednesday night compered by TV buildings celebrity George Clarke.

Vandyke headteacher Tim Carroll attended the event and said: "The completion of the project in just 33 weeks was a remarkable achievement. Thanks go to James who worked so closely with us and to our partners at Morgan Sindall.

The building houses a maths and science hub and sixth form centre

"When Covid struck part-way through it seemed the project might be in big trouble but somehow they got through and delivered on time and to budget a stunning building and terrific facilities for learning and study that students and staff are enjoying working in every day. The awards event was a spectacular and hugely enjoyable occasion made all the more special when James was announced as the winner in the schools category."