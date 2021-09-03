New concept store for used cars set to open in Leighton Buzzard later this month

Used car retailer CarShop has selected Leighton Buzzard as the home of its latest Express store, which will open its doors to the public on Monday, September 13.

The store, which heralds a completely new way of buying used cars, will have no actual vehicles on display. Instead, it encourages customers to browse CarShop’s thousands of makes and models UK-wide online and have them transferred to the store for a test drive or collection for no added cost.

In this way, CarShop Express Leighton Buzzard - which will be situated on Grovebury Road and be one of only two stores of its kind in the UK - says it will be offering an easier and more convenient car-buying experience.

The branch will be a part of CarShop’s pre-existing Preparation Centre which is a large 15-acre site that prepares, maintains and reconditions around 30,000 cars per year and is a large employer in the area.

The Express store, which will be open seven days a week, will cover 2,131sqft, be situated at the front of the Preparation Centre and will have pods where customers can speak to a specialist, a waiting area and a covered external handover spot.

If customers need help finding their perfect car, they can drop into CarShop Express and browse the thousands of options using in-store technology with the support of staff who will be on-hand to help them through the process.

Six new jobs have been created as a result of this opening, with five of these being recruited from the local area and one relocated from the neighbouring CarShop Northampton store.

CarShop also takes a lot of pride in supporting people in the local community and getting behind initiatives to help disadvantaged groups. Every store also pledges its support to national charity, Global Make Some Noise, as well as a grassroots charity that is based in the area and chosen by the store’s colleagues.

When customers make a purchase, they are given a pink coin. They then select which charity they would like this pink coin to go to - CarShop’s national charity or the store’s local charity - and the retailer donates £1 for every coin at the end of the month. This initiative, amongst all others, has resulted in a total of almost £300,000 being raised by CarShop stores for good causes nationwide since 2016.

Andy Davis, Business Operations Manager at CarShop Express Leighton Buzzard, added: “I’m thrilled to be bringing the CarShop Express experience to the people of Leighton Buzzard. We know through our Preparation Centre just how brilliant this area is - from its thriving businesses to its caring communities - and hope that our store can add to this through continued investment and getting involved in local causes.