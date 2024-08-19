Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors announces new Head of their Conveyancing Department

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors are delighted to announce their Conveyancing Solicitor, Alison March has been promoted to the Head of the Conveyancing Department.

Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors, who have been in the town since 1980, provide legal advice in Personal Injury, Medical Negligence, Wills, Trusts & Probate, Lasting Power of Attorney, Court of Protection and Conveyancing, promises to "make a difference" to people's lives.

Tim Woolford, Managing Director, said:

"Throughout her time at the firm since 2019, Alison has impressed the Senior Management Team with her hard work, conscientious attitude, and reliability and her appointment really represents the best outcome for the department, and the firm, in our view.

Alison March - Head of Conveyancing at Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors

We are confident that Alison and the team will take the department to a new level and I know that it will be a popular appointment with the town's estate agents who regularly provide excellent feedback on the service that we provide.

Congratulations Alison - thoroughly deserved - good luck!"

Alison said of the news:

"I am very pleased to have been promoted to the Head of Conveyancing department. I find my work very rewarding, and it is a pleasure to help our clients buy their dream homes and always a joy to be able to tell them that they can pick up the keys to their new home.

I am supported by a fantastic team and look forward to continuing to work with them to build on the strong working relationships we have with our local estate agents.

Alison qualified as a Solicitor in 1996, having previously worked in family law and joined the firm in November 2019, as a Solicitor in the Osborne Morris & Morgan Conveyancing department.

Alison began her appointment on Thursday 15 August 2024.

We wish to congratulate Alison and wish her well in her new role.