Post Office saved: “Good day for Leighton Buzzard” - says MP

Leighton Buzzard Post Office will remain open, it was confirmed today.

Local MP Alex Mayer hailed the news as “a good day for Leighton Buzzard” as the Post Office revealed that an independent stationery retailer UOE will take over the running of the branch.

There had been fears the post office could be axed in a nationwide shake-up of the UK’s Crown Post Offices.

Now it has been confirmed that the branch will continue operating from its current location near All Saints Church, with services and opening hours unchanged. UOE already run nine Post Offices in Hertfordshire, London and Surrey but this is their first in Bedfordshire.

Alex Mayer MP who has campaigned to keep post office services in the town centre, including speaking out in Parliament said:

“This is a win for Leighton Buzzard. I’ve been in touch with the Post Office and the Government minister every step of the way to make sure residents don’t lose out.”

She also welcomed the news that UOE typically runs branches that open seven days a week. “That’s the kind of service Leighton Buzzard people deserve, and I’ll be in touch with the new postmaster to see if that’s something we can bring to the town,” she added.

Gareth Thomas, Post Office Minister, added: “This is welcome news for Leighton Buzzard and a positive step toward securing long-term Post Office services for the community. I want to pay tribute to Alex Mayer MP for her tireless campaigning – constantly reminding me as the minister how much residents rely on these services.

“I encourage everyone in Leighton Buzzard to support their local Post Office by choosing it for everyday services – whether that’s sending parcels, doing their banking, or picking up travel money.“

The Post Office say the Leighton Buzzard branch will remain at its current location until at least 2026 as they work with the new franchisee to decide if this is the best site or whether to move to a new town centre site nearby. Any proposed move to a new location would be subject to local public consultation. The Post Office also confirmed it will work with unions to ensure staff are supported.