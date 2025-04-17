The Baker Boy set to open in Leighton Buzzard this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bakery is opening in Leighton Buzzard this Saturday (April 19) following its rise to success on the market.

The Baker Boy, Waterborne Walk, will be offering customers a warm welcome from 8am until 4pm along with special offers and a children's colouring competition.

Entrepreneur Luke Atkinson hopes his new premises will be a recipe for success – and the cafe will offer everything from sweet treats such as cookies and tray bakes to savoury favourites, including scotch eggs and sausage rolls.

Luke, 30, who is known by many as 'the baker boy', said: "The reaction to the shop has been massive.

Enjoy your favourite treats at The Baker Boy. Images: The Baker Boy.

"Thank you to our old and new customers and to the town council. They have been supportive for the last four years – and without them, the business wouldn't be where it's at today."

Hardworking Luke first started The Baker Boy during lockdown – when he discovered that flour power was a good way to make cash and keep his baby daughter entertained.

The home baker began selling treat boxes before taking the plunge with a stall at Leighton Buzzard Market on Tuesdays, followed by Saturdays, too.

He said: "I started essentially during lockdown and was always baking – there was nothing else to do.

Visit The Baker Boy on Waterborne Walk. Image: The Baker Boy.

"I had a little one at home and all the parks were shut. I used to sit her on the floor with a bowl and spoon and she'd be quite happy making a racket.

"I used to call her my chief taster. She once stole a flapjack from someone's order – but I couldn't be cross with her when she looked like it was the best thing she'd ever eaten!"

Multi-talented Luke used to be a tennis coach but with a backhanded move from the pandemic, his work dried up.

As the world reopened, Luke was juggling both baking and coaching, before "taking a leap" and pursuing The Baker Boy full time.

He said: "You have to enjoy baking as a living to be around it 24/7 – if you don't, it becomes a chore.

"I grew up around the idea that I wasn't going to be the bloke at home that didn't know how to cook. We had home cooked meals, freshly baked cakes – brownies, Victoria sponges.

"My Dad certainly enjoyed my treats a little too much!"

Luke still loves experimenting – a favourite creation of customers being his 'Slutty Brownie' – a cookie base, with Oreos in the middle and brownie on top.

But constantly baking at home made 'the baker boy' realise that he needed to separate work and family life – so when the former Dessert Disco premises became available to rent, Luke jumped at the chance.

After "completely redecorating" and a host of new equipment, The Baker Boy is ready to create a "homely" environment for his customers – a cafe where people can expect a friendly chat.

Following the grand opening on April 19, the bakery will be shut on Easter Sunday.

Its normal opening days and times will be:

> Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 4pm

> Saturday, 8am to 4pm.

> Sunday, 10am to 3pm.

The Baker Boy will still be on the market on Saturdays.

Luke lives in Leighton-Linslade with his partner, Nicola, 30, daighter Mia, six, and son Casey, two.