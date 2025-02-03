The Range will open in Leighton Buzzard this Friday

The Range has officially announced that it's coming to Leighton Buzzard – and it's opening this Friday (February 7).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CDS Superstores, parent company of The Range and wilko, has confirmed the next "burst of openings" following its acquisition of the Homebase brand and up to 70 stores.

The DIY giant collapsed into administration in November, with the community hopeful that the Vimy Road site would be taken on by CDS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range.

The Range entrance sign. Image: CDS Superstores.

“While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with twelve launches confirmed for this year already."

CDS Superstores has promised the "exceptional product variety" that The Range is known for combined with "the home improvement expertise" of Homebase. It will also feature ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’.

And animal lovers will be pleased to hear about The Range’s dog friendly initiative, as well-behaved four-legged shoppers will be allowed in store – provided they are kept on a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Range has prioritised retaining and transferring team members from the acquired Homebase locations, "ensuring continuity of employment for local communities".

Mr Simpkin added: “We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk, offering customers nationwide an upgraded shopping experience."