Top scores for Leighton Buzzard and Woburn businesses in Food Hygiene ratings
High scoring Leighton Buzzard and Woburn businesses have proved that they're the crème de la crème in the latest round of Food Hygiene ratings.
Four establishments inspected by the Foods Standards Agency were found to be 'very good' (the top score) while another was judged as 'good'.
See our table below to see the scores.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
All ratings were correct as of March 14.