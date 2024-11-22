Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Lidl supermarket should be located in the town centre rather than the edge of town as is currently proposed.

The value supermarket – famous for its middle aisle bargains – says the proposed multi-million pound investment could create up to 40 new jobs, if given the go-ahead.

The proposal includes its popular in-store bakery in addition to customer toilets with baby changing facilities. Outside, the development has rapid electric vehicle charging points, bicycle parking, and dedicated accessible and parent-and-child parking bays.

Mr Borelli, chairman of LB First, said: “Lidl is a very popular store and, as well offering competition for other supermarkets in the area, would be welcome along with any business that wanted to come to Leighton Buzzard bringing inward investment and jobs.

“My only caveat is I would much prefer to see a new supermarket in the town centre rather than the edge of town as is currently planned.

“There is a public consultation based on Lidl opening at Billington Road but that’s putting the cart before the horse as there are concerns over potential traffic congestion were plans to go ahead at that location.

"Billington Road is a major route into the town and planners should take into account the traffic issue already resulting from Grovebury Road, which is a nightmare. It’s a busy industrial area with lots of lorries, vans and HGVs so the extra traffic generated by a new supermarket in he area would be a potential pinch point for traffic in and out of town.

He added: “A new Lidl in the town centre, at the back of proposed development on the south side of Leighton Buzzard, would be amazing as it would serve as an anchor store – potentially increasing football and potentially bringing in other business. The closure of bank branches, the Post Office potentially going and Homebase going into administration just creates more uncertainty for the town centre.

“We need Central Beds Council and the town council to negotiate all options for the location along with positive discussions with Lidl which obviously considers Leighton Buzzard a town it wants to invest in.”

Leighton Linslade Town Council has been approached for comment.

Kate Bleloch, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re excited to have secured this site, which we believe will bring significant benefits to the Leighton Buzzard community, while also revitalising an underutilised area of land.

"Our new store will offer the community access to our best value products, as well as creating new jobs for those in the area. We are currently preparing a planning application and are committed to ensure residents have their voices heard, which is why we would like as many people as possible to share their thoughts on the proposals.”

The consultation can be found online – or call 0800 089 0361 to have your say.