Afternoon Tea at Celias Cafe, Great Brickhill Parish Hall
Saturday, 11th October, saw the opening of the café for the serving of traditional afternoon teas. There were two sittings, one at 2:00 p.m. and the other at 4:00 p.m. it is hoped that this can become a regular event.
Afternoon tea is served for between 2 and 4 guests and priced at £18.00 per person, including a range of savouries, sandwiches, and desserts.
Celia's Café also features a range of paintings for sale by local artist Cheryl Wilyman. Cheryl is a self-taught artist. Starting with watercolours, Cheryl now uses other media, such as Oils, Acrylics, and Pastels.
Harry Potter inspired afternoon teas are running at Celia’s Café on the upper floor of the Parish Hall from 25th October to 2nd November at 3.00 pm. Reservations can be made by emailing [email protected] or messaging 07771 858582.