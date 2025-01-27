Alex Mayer MP: A victory for bees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Mayer MP, a long-time pollinator supporter, has welcomed ministers’ decision to block the use of the controversial neonicotinoid insecticide, Cruiser SB.

This landmark decision, celebrated as a major win for the environment, comes after years of tireless campaigning by conservation groups.

Alex Mayer MP who recently met Friends of the Earth at Linslade Garden of Remembrance to discuss their Keep the Buzz campaign said:

“This is a positive step from ministers for our bee buddies. It will help our bees recover and thrive locally including at the Linslade Garden of Remembrance with its excellent bee friendly planting.

"I'm thrilled to see this harmful pesticide ruled out. Bees are the unsung heroes of our local, regional and national economy contributing hundreds of millions of pounds each year through natural pollination. Banning these harmful pesticides once and for all is a major step on the road to safeguarding our wildlife, food supply and helping ensure a healthier environment for future generations.”

The decision marks the end of four years in which the previous government granted emergency authorisations for Cruiser SB, a neonicotinoid used to control aphids on sugar beet crops. Scientific studies have shown that neonicotinoids impair pollinators’ ability to fly, navigate, and forage, ultimately damaging hive productivity.

The Labour government in contrast rejected this year’s application for emergency authorisation, citing both the pesticide’s harmful effects on pollinators and a low likelihood of severe virus outbreaks in sugar beet crops due to favourable weather conditions last year.

Ms Mayer, who chairs the all party group on trees, praised the decision as a step toward a more sustainable future: “We finally have a government making a commitment to finding innovative, nature-friendly ways to protect crops. I am eager to continue working alongside farmers to seize the opportunity to transition to sustainable practices that support biodiversity while maintaining profitability.”