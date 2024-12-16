Bedfordshire Band of the RBL performs at four events in Leighton Buzzard and Bletchley on busy Saturday

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL and Church Choir, All Saints Church.

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL made four separate appearances on Saturday 14th December.

It's been a busy weekend here at The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, no more so than for Our Band "The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL". Saturday 14th December saw The Band perform in four separate events. It all started with supporting two RBL Breakfast Clubs, Our own here in Leighton Linslade and over in neighbouring Bletchley. The Band split in two, so they were able to cover both events. They were well fed before they performed a selection of traditional festive tunes for our Veterans, friends and supporters.

In the afternoon, both parts of The Band came together to conduct their own Christmas Concert. The Concert was held at The RBL Social Club in West Street and was well attended. We would like to thank Town Mayor; Cllr David Bligh and The Mayoress for attending. We'd also like to thank Susan Cox; Director of Music for Chanteuses and The Grand Union Community Choir for coming along. A note of thanks also goes to Steve Kent; Director of Music for the Leighton Linslade Concert Band who performed with The Band throughout the afternoon. Those present were treated to a selection of festive tunes; there was also opportunities for the audience to decide what music was played, which showed The Band's adaptability. If that wasn't enough! audience participation was encouraged with a number of instruments being made available. With mince pies, sausage rolls and a serving bar, an entertaining afternoon was had by all. The Band would like to thank Natalie Duncum and her team at the RBL Social Club for hosting the event.

For those who don't know The Band moved to Leighton Buzzard in April of this year, after needing to move from Amersham. The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL and the RBL Social Club were only too happy to become their new home/host. It was whilst performing at the D-Day Concert, The Band announced they had applied to become The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL. They have now performed at several events.

And so it continued Saturday Evening.

Safe to say the festive Community Spirit has arrived here in Leighton Linslade.

Members of The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL Committee, were pleased to join Town Mayor; Cllr David Bligh for his Candlelit Christmas Concert at All Saints Church.

The Mayor was joined by a number of dignitaries and fellow Mayors from surrounding Towns and Counties. Including; Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mark Hardy. The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire; Bav Shah. Mr Edmund Flach; Leighton Linslade Homeless Service. RBL Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman.

The evening's entertainment was provided by: All Saints Church Choir, Leighton Young Singers Club, Church Organist "Paul Dickens", Linsdale Singers and The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL. Hosted by Prebendary David, Vicar of All Saints Church.

The Community of Leighton Linslade came out in their numbers to support the Town Mayor and his charity "Leighton Linslade Homeless Service and Foodbank". An Enjoyable evening of Festive Song, Music and Traditional Readings was enjoyed by all. Organist; Paul Dickens played a medley of Christmas Carols for the congregation to join in with.

The Town Mayor ensured there was plenty of mulled wine and mince pies to go around. It was great to see All Saints full with families young and old.

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL have finished performing for this year. So we'd like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support. We wish you all a peaceful, joyful festive season and look forward to performing in the community in 2025.