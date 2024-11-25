Bedfordshire residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a festive financial boost

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away £120,000 as part of its annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 12 days in the lead up to Christmas the specialist financial services group is giving £1,000 to ten charities each day - with 120 charities in total benefitting from a festive financial boost.

Nominations are now open and Bedfordshire residents are being encouraged to nominate a cause they care about to give them a chance of receiving a share of the award money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draws will take place every weekday between 5th – 20th December and nominating is easy using the online form at www.movementforgood.com. Winners are drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards

Last year more than 4,400 people from Bedfordshire nominated good causes to receive an award.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country. We know that charities across the country are struggling, and for many the festive season is a critical time. We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK1. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Earlier this year, 370 £1,000 awards were donated followed by £250,000 of special grants. Up to £500,000 has also been given in larger grants in October.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.