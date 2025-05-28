Brushstrokes and buzz: Leighton Buzzard artist Sarah Cripps celebrates 40 years of Bucks Art Weeks

Tree portrait: experience

Sarah Cripps is delighted to be taking part in Bucks Art Weeks 2025, joining hundreds of creatives across the region to celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary. Running from 7th to 22nd June, Bucks Art Weeks is the county’s largest visual arts festival, offering a unique opportunity to explore studios, meet artists, and experience art in a wide range of forms.

Sarah will be exhibiting at her Heath Road studio and says: ‘I’m proud to be a local artist in Leighton Buzzard. You may have seen me painting one of the new planters in the High Street recently. I’ve also had an exhibition in the library this year, and you can see my work at one of our town bus stops too!’

Known for her expressive oil paintings, she often explores themes of identity, memory, and connection. Visitors can expect to see recent canvases, each with her signature use of bold colour and energetic brushwork. ‘I love to paint in oils because they’re so rich and strong’, she says. ‘My favourite artists are probably Cezanne and Munch but I will learn something from almost any picture!’

Now in its 40th year, Bucks Art Weeks is a much-anticipated event in the region’s cultural calendar. From sculpture and ceramics to printmaking, textiles, and jewellery, the event celebrates artistic diversity and community. This year’s programme includes open studios, exhibitions, and hands-on activities - and it’s free to visit!

Man in yellow

‘I’m thrilled to be part of this special anniversary year,’ says Sarah. ‘Bucks Art Weeks is such a vibrant and welcoming event — not only for artists, but for anyone curious about creativity. There’s a real joy in connecting directly with visitors and sharing the stories behind the work, over coffee and cake, of course!’

Sarah is a member of the Bucks Art Weeks committee and the Leighton Buzzard Art Society, and regularly exhibits across the area.

Bucks Art Weeks is an open invitation for people of all ages to step into artists’ studios and meet the makers. For families, it’s a chance to ignite children's imaginations with art in real-world settings. For collectors and enthusiasts, it offers rare access to meet the artists and understand the inspiration behind the work.

It’s a great day out and you can plan your visit with maps, trails and details online. For more information, head to www.bucksartweeks.org.uk. And you can find out more about Sarah at www.sarahcrippsart.com.