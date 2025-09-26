Carnival website relaunched

The Carnival website has been re-launched and has been restyled to make it easier to use. It is found at www.leightoncarnival.co.uk or just do a browser search for Leighton Carnival.

A key feature is the Carnival history section. After extensive research we now have photos for most years from the 1962 revival to date, photos of varying quality! Some years are thin on information as published records (in local press) are incomplete. Further back than 1962, we have some details from many years stretching back to 1911.

We know that many residents of our town have photos and other memorabilia from past Carnivals. Our archive of programmes is complete from 1991 to date (excluding 1993 and 1999), but we have very few from earlier. If you have any old programmes stored away that you would be prepared to donate to us (or let us copy) we would very much appreciate that. Similarly, we would very much appreciate copies of photos pre 2011 – especially if anyone has photos of Carnival Courts that are better quality than those we have on the website. Contact us at [email protected] please.