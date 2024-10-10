Cottesloe Benefice welcomes new Team Rector.

All Saints Church, Soulbury hosted the Institution, Induction and Installation Service of the Reverend Dominic Wright as the new Team Rector of the Cottesloe Benefice on Sunday evening 6th October 2024.

Due to Bishop Steven’s pressing diary commitments during September and October, Dominic was licensed at Church House, Oxford on Thursday 26th September 2024 during a small licensing service by Bishop Steven.

The service to complete Dominic’s Institution, Induction and Installation as Team Rector of the Cottesloe Benefice was led by Associate Archdeacon, The Revd Canon Chris Bull, with Area Dean, The Revd Canon Val Plumb, leading the Welcome.

Eight Churchwardens representing the eight churches within the benefice presented token gifts during the service as symbols of ministry. The service concluded with Dominic receiving the keys to the church in token of the responsibilities he has and ringing a bell after which the Associate Archdeacon lead him to his stall. He was then welcomed by the ministry team, members of the community and benefice congregation.

Refreshments were served afterwards in the parish hall where all could meet and welcome Dominic, his wife Jo and their family in fellowship.

Cottesloe Benefice comprises: St James the Great, Aston Abbotts, St Nicholas, Cublington, St. Giles, Cheddington, St Mary the Virgin, Mentmore, All Saints, Soulbury, St Michael and All Angels, Stewkley, All Saints, Wing with Grove and Saint Peter and Saint Paul, Wingrave with Rowsham.

Cottesloe Benefice is in the Diocese of Oxford.