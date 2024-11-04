Cycle challenge for Breast Cancer Now raises more than £600

A management team from Central Bedfordshire’s leisure centres recently took on a cycle challenge for Breast Cancer Now, raising £670 for the charity.

During the event, the team from Everyone Active – the award-winning leisure operator which manages leisure centres in the area on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council – challenged themselves to ride 40.5 miles (66km) each representing the distance between the sites in the region.

Starting at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade, the participants cycled for around 30 minutes on stationary cycles before driving to the next centre in the contract.

On the day, three of the 12-person team had a Healthy & Safety audit – so after persuading the regional co-ordinator to join them on a bike – they completed their 40.5 miles in one go before the audit. The rest of the team finished mid-afternoon at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard, the sixth site, after covering 486 miles (782km).

Some of the fundraising team celebrate the end of a successful challenge at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

Challenge organiser, Jacqui Ryan, Everyone Active’s GP Exercise Referral Coordinator, said: “Breast Cancer Now is one of our partner charities but we all know customers and colleagues who have been directly affected by breast cancer. It’s a cause close to our hearts.

“We all try to keep ourselves active but none of us are cyclists and this was a big challenge. I don’t think we realised how stiff our legs would get driving between the sites and then cycling as hard as we could. We are very grateful for all the support, donations and sponsorship.”

Contract Manager, Gary Foley, added: "I am very proud of the team's achievements in what proved to be a gruelling challenge. I'd also like to thank everyone who has contributed to our fundraising total throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month."

Fundraising is still coming at centres and on the team’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/3yyggyd