Around 25 people are taking part in a trek along the canal from Milton Keynes to Leighton Buzzard on Father’s Day in aid of Help for Heroes.

During a chat with my local landlord at the Red Lion in Leighton, we realised that most of us have charities that we like to support, the most popular one was Help for Heroes.

Terry is the landlord and he holds a meat raffle and quiz every Sunday afternoon and any profits are donated.

So it was an easy decision to do more and get some more cash for this amazing cause, after a few ideas we decided a charity walk would be a good idea as it is something that most people can get involved with.

It involves stopping at all the pubs along the towpath for a refreshing drink and hopefully collecting donations too.

Myself and Terry have taken part in a dummy run and this involved meeting all the pub owners on the route to see if we could get more support and we’ve had a great response.

I was originally hoping to raise around a thousand pounds but it’s looking like we could just get passed that.