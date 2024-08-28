Grieving family from Stewkley kick off football fundraiser to help find brain tumour cure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family who lost a beloved husband and father to a deadly brain tumour is kicking off a chairty football tournament in his memory.

Simon Penwright from Stewkley, passed away in November 2023, aged 52, just 10 months after being diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma (GBM). In his honour, a Fundraising Group called Simon’s Drive was launched to support Brain Tumour Research in the hope of bringing about better outcomes for future patients.

Just 12% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity football tournament is being held at Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday (31/8) starting with an under 16s match at 11am, followed by eight teams battling it out in a five-a-side competition from 1pm. It promises to be a fun family day out with games laid on to amuse the kids, gourmet burgers and hot dogs, as well as ice cream, all for just a £1 donation per spectator.

Simon in hospital pictured with wife, Emily

There’s a real family connection with Cedars Upper School as Simon’s stepdaughter Megan was a former student, her younger sister Maisie is joining the school in September and mum Emily (Simon’s wife) also attended.

Emily said: “Although not a massive football fan, Si enjoyed playing the sport in his younger days before he incurred an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. We’re looking forward to seeing the teams, which include a squad of Si’s school mates and another side comprising of some of Maisie’s teachers from Linslade Middle, as they fight it out for the trophy.

“The football tournament is the first official event for Simon’s Drive as we strive to create a lasting legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so shocking when Si was diagnosed and told he probably had just 12 months to live – in fact it was just 10. You don’t expect in this day and age there to be no cure, let alone that brain tumour treatments have barely changed in the last two decades. That’s why we started fundraising when Si was still with us and had already raised more than £48,000 for Brain Tumour Research even before the launch of Simon’s Drive.”

Simon pictured before he was diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma (GBM).

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re grateful to Emily and all who support Simon’s Drive. The money they are raising is helping us in our mission to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure. Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

Click here to donate to Simon’s Drive fundraiser.