Help fix our NHS, local MP urges Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

MP Alex Mayer is urging local people to take part in the "biggest national conversation about the future of the NHS since its birth". Members of the public are being invited to share their views and ideas for fixing our health service at a special website www.change.nhs.uk which launched today.

The evidence gathered will help shape the Government’s "10 Year Health Plan" which will be published in the spring.

The consultation follows the independent report into the NHS carried out by surgeon Professor Lord Darzi. This laid bare the stark reality of the condition our health service. The Darzi report found the nation’s overall health has got worse over the past 15 years. Life expectancy stalled and then fell during Covid, and people are spending more of their lives in ill-health.

Urging people to have their say, local MP Alex Mayer said: “Our brilliant doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals have had an almost impossible job in recent years. We can’t have sticking plaster solutions when we need radical change. I urge everyone to get involved with this consultation to explain your first hand experiences.

Alex Mayer MP

"This is an important opportunity for residents to make the case for how services could be brought closer to local communities. It won’t be easy and there will be tough choices and difficult trade offs to make if we are to transform the NHS to make it fit for the future. I urge everyone to have their say at Change.NHS.uk today.”

The consultation will be open until the start of 2025.