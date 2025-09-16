Horwood House hosts its annual summer party with focus on community and sustainability

Some of the Horwood House team at the event.

Horwood House, an historic country house hotel near Milton Keynes, recently hosted its annual Summer Party to mark the end of the season, “a Party with a Purpose” – with the event bringing together local businesses, clients and charitable organisations for an enjoyable evening underpinned by important local causes.

Alongside its celebratory air, the event highlighted the hotel's commitment to community engagement and sustainability, and offered the opportunity for the team to showcase their genuine "Hospitality from the Heart," which has become synonymous with Horwood House.

A sustainable focus saw creative touches such as vintage picture frames used as signage and drinks stations crafted from repurposed doors, while a bar made from fallen trees on the estate served as a unique focal point.

The dessert station, a collage of vintage coffee tables, was another example of the venue's sustainable approach, while guests were also welcomed with a variety of locally sourced food and drink, including a S'mores station to add a fun, interactive touch.

Karim Kassam, owner, and Caroline Morrone, General Manager, of Horwood House.

Special guest Mimi Harker OBE, former Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, also attended, modelling a "hat with a heart" to reinforce the event's focus on sustainability and charitable giving, with other hats on show created using second hand hats from charity shops.

Throughout the occasion, Horwood House also showcased its ongoing support for local charities. This includes Milton Keynes-based Urban Bee-lievers, which sold honey to fund work experience opportunities for young adults out of work or education. The partnership, which started earlier this year, has expanded to include honey-based wedding favours and workshops, supporting the charity's mission.

The party also saw the hotel continue its long-standing support of Crisis UK, with guests receiving bags of Crisis Coffee where around £1,500's worth of coffee was distributed to raise awareness and funds for the charity's work in tackling homelessness. This ongoing partnership is part of the venue's broader commitment to supporting both national and local causes.

Other charitable aspects saw more than £1,500 spent at charity shops; including Willen Hospice, to source vintage crockery, serving ware and hats for the millinery stand. This not only supported the charity but also helped divert items from landfill. Additionally, £4,000 was invested in sustainable furniture from RECOUP, a company that creates furniture from recycled materials. Other pieces, sourced from Rough Stuff Oak crafted by prisoners to provide work experience, will be reused at future events, reinforcing the hotel's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Caroline Morrone, General Manager of Horwood House, commented: "Our Summer Party is a wonderful way for us to bring together our local community and celebrate the causes we support, while also showcasing our commitment to sustainability – and hopefully inspiring others to do the same. It's extremely important that we create a meaningful experience for our guests while continuing to make a positive impact in the region and that was what we tried to convey to those in attendance. We hope they enjoyed it as much as we did! The Party with a Purpose package will now be offered to conference and corporate bookers to allow them to partake in our community engagement and sustainability commitment.”

The Summer Party served to demonstrate Horwood House's dedication to community engagement and sustainability. By highlighting local charities and promoting eco-friendly practices through an enjoyable, meaningful experience, the event showcased the venue's ongoing efforts to make a positive impact in Milton Keynes and beyond.

For more information on Horwood House Hotel, visit www.horwoodhouse.co.uk