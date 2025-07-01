Howe To Consultancy wins UK Startup Education & Training Award

Bex Howe has been recognised as the Education & Training Startup 2025 winner in the East of England.

With a 30 year professional career in education, which started as Head of Music in a Middle School and progressed to senior leadership across all key stages from Early Years to Post-16, Bex created Howe To Consultancy, to focus on providing all , through training, consultancy and advocacy, with what they needed to provide their pupils with purposeful and creative school-based experiences and learning.

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years with 846,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2024. Over 750 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards and the contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created over 4,600 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £200 million.

Bex will join the other winners from each region at the UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Hertfordshire on 12th September 2025. Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment, pioneering innovation, and contributing to prosperity across the UK. This year's finalists embody the very best of entrepreneurial spirit - spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, turning them into thriving ventures that are making a tangible difference in their industries. More importantly, all the winners will go on to represent their region at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards final later this year”.

Educator and trainer of the Year

Howe To Consultancy is a unique consultancy business which delivers high quality, bespoke and impactful training and support for individuals, teams and organisations. I work with individuals and organisations across all sectors. Using my own framework, The Pentagon of Development, together we assess where you are, what your goals are and how you can achieve them.

“ To be recognised as the UK Start Up East of England, Educator and Trainer of the year means the world to me. I love my job and to have the external recognition for the impact of the work that I do is the icing on the cake!”