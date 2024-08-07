Knitted poppies wanted for Remembrance commemorations
In 2022 a community appeal led to the donation of hundreds of knitted and crocheted poppies, which Town Council volunteers including members of staff then attached to wire to form displays.
The displays were put up on the bridge over the River Ouzel so that as many residents as possible could enjoy them on their way across town.
Following a huge community response, last year saw the displays enhanced with the creation of new panels which were used in the Linslade Memorial Playing Fields Garden of Remembrance and at the White House.
If you knit or crochet, please do get involved and help us make this year’s display better than ever! There is no one standard pattern – the differences in the designs and colours used all add to the rich tapestries on display. Or if you don’t knit or crochet, but would be willing to help with attaching the poppies to wire, do get in touch – all help is welcome!
Get knitting now and please bring in your donations to the White House by September 10, to allow us time to make them into displays in time for the annual commemorations in November.
For further information and contact details, please see the Remembrance page of the Town Council website.
